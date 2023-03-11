AGF Trophy awarded at FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup in Baku

The AGF Trophy, a specially established prize of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation, was presented at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku as part of the FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup.

Nicola Bartolini (Italy) and Rifda Irfanaluthfi (Indonesia) were awarded AGF Trophy for the highest performance points.

The awards were presented to the athletes by Secretary General of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) Nurlana Mammadzade.

The FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup is held on March 9-12 at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku. Some 173 gymnasts from 48 countries around the world will take part in the competition, which is a record number of participating countries in the history of the World Cups in gymnastic disciplines in Azerbaijan.