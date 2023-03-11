Azerbaijani gymnast wins gold at FIG Artistic Gymnastics Apparatus World Cup in Baku

Azerbaijani gymnast Nikita Simonov won the gold medal of the FIG Artistic Gymnastics Apparatus World Cup in Baku in ring exercises with a score of 14.633 points.

The silver medal was won by the Iranian gymnast Mahdi Ahmad Kohani (14.500 points) took silver, while athlete from Austria Vinzenz Hoeck (14.433 points) settled for bronze.

The FIG Artistic Gymnastics Apparatus World Cup is held at the National Gymnastics Arena until March 12. According to the registration list, Azerbaijan has a record for the number of countries, as 173 athletes from 48 National Federations are participating in the competition.

Meanwhile, Azerbaijan will be represented by Ivan Tikhonov (crossbar exercises) and Nazanin Teymurova (floor exercises) in the finals on March 12.