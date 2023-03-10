Azerbaijani gymnasts brilliantly perform at FIG World Cup in Baku

By Azernews

Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani gymnasts brilliantly performed on the first day of the 2023 FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup.

Nikita Simonov qualified for the 2023 FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup finals, Azernews reports.

The gymnast scored 14.733 points, ranking first in the qualification.

Meanwhile, Nazanin Teymurova came second in vault exercises, scoring 12,833 points.

It is significant to note that the 2023 FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup will run until March 12.

Qualifying stages will take place on March 9-10, while the finals are scheduled for March 11-12.

The gymnasts, who score the highest score, will be awarded the AGF Trophy Cup.

The 2023 FIG World Cup circuit in Artistic Gymnastics is a series of competitions officially organized and promoted by the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) in 2023.

The World Cup series is organized in Germany, Qatar, Azerbaijan, and Egypt.