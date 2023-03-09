FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup starts today

Laman Ismayilova

National Gymnastics Arena gets ready to host the 2023 FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup today.

Around 173 gymnasts from 48 countries will take part in the gymnastics competition on March 9-12, Azernews reports.

Nikita Simonov and Ivan Tikhonov will represent Azerbaijan in men's artistic gymnastics, Samira Gahramanova and Nazanin Teymurova will compete in women's artistic gymnastics.

Qualifying stages will take place on March 9-10, while the finals are scheduled for March 11-12.

The gymnasts who score the highest score will be awarded the AGF Trophy Cup.

The 2023 FIG World Cup circuit in Artistic Gymnastics is a series of competitions officially organized and promoted by the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) in 2023.

The World Cup series is organized in Germany, Qatar, Azerbaijan, and Egypt.