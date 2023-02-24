Young gymnasts show their strength at Azerbaijan and Baku Championships

By Azernews

Laman Ismayilova

Some of the finest young gymnasts have gathered at the National Gymnastics Arena to demonstrate their flexibility and strength.

A total of 94 gymnasts showed their best at Azerbaijan Championship and Baku Championships in Trampoline Gymnastics and Tumbling, Azernews reports.

The National Anthem of Azerbaijan was performed at the spectacular opening ceremony.

The competitions gather gymnasts, representing the Ojaq Sports Club, Baku Gymnastics School, Neftchi Sports Club Public Association, Specialized Children-Youth Sports School of Olympic Reserves ? 13. The sportsmen will compete in the age categories of children (2016-2017), youngsters (2013-2015), pre-juniors (2011-2012), juniors (2007-2010), and seniors (born in 2006 and older) in the individual program.

Noting that, National Gymnastics Arena previously hosted the Trampoline World Cup on February 18-19.

Over 60 gymnasts from 16 countries took part in the competition. Gymnasts performed in individual and synchronous programs.

Alice Gomes and Camilla Gomes (Brazil) won the gold medal in the women's synchronized jumping program, Svetlana Malkova and Katerina Kuleshova (Ukraine) grabbed the silver medal, while Jessica Stevens and Trinity Van Natta (USA) captured the bronze medal.

Danil Mussabayev and Pirmammad Aliyev (Kazakhstan) took first place in the men's synchronized jumping program.

Kayo Laukstermann and Fabian Vogel (Germany) placed second, while Diogo Abreu and Pedro Ferreira (Portugal) ranked third.