First-place finisher from Kazakhstan at Trampoline World Cup in Baku

At the World Cup in trampolining in Baku, athlete Danil Mussabayev of Kazakhstan won the men's individual program with 59.240 points, Azernews reports.

Gymnast Jorge Martin from Spain came in second with a score of 58.530 points, and Allan Morante from France took third with a score of 58.270 points.

The Trampoline World Cup will take place in Baku on February 18 and 19. More than 60 gymnasts from 16 different nations compete in the event. Gymnasts perform synchronous and individual routines.

According to the results of the competition, winners and prize-winners in the individual program and synchronized jumps for men and women will be determined. In addition, the highest scoring participants will be awarded the AGF Trophy.