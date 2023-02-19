Azerbaijani gymnast Seljan Makhsudova wins bronze medal at Trampoline World Cup

Seljan Makhsudova of Azerbaijan places third in the women's individual trampoline program at the World Cup with a score of 52.910 points, Azernews reports.

Lea Labrousse from France came in second with 53.970 points, while Camille Gomez from Brazil took first with 54.860.

The Trampoline World Cup will take place in Baku on February 18 and 19. More than 60 gymnasts from 16 different nations compete in the event. Gymnasts perform synchronous and individual routines.

According to the results of the competition, winners and prize-winners in the individual program and synchronized jumps for men and women will be determined. In addition, the highest scoring participants will be awarded the AGF Trophy.