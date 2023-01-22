Azerbaijani female boxers win golden medals

Azerbaijan`s 2 female boxers won gold medals in the Nations Cup, Today.az reports.

The Nations Cup between female boxers continues in Sombor, Serbia. The final battles started on the fifth day of the competition.

In the decisive matches, 2 athletes of the Azerbaijan national team entered the ring first. Banuchichek Nasirli (46 kg), who defeated Patricia Petrima from Hungary in the semifinals of the fight of young boxers, faced her compatriot Roksana Talpas in the next match. In the final, the representative of Azerbaijan won the gold medal after defeating his opponent with a score of 5:0.

Emili Rzayeva also repeated Nasirli's success and won Serbian Anastasiya Boskovic with a score of 4:1. As a result, the number of awards won by Azerbaijan`s national team reached 8.