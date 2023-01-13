Azerbaijani female chess player grabs victory at int'l tournament in China

Azerbaijani female chess player Gunay Mammadzada has won the Belt and Road 2023 World Chess Woman's Summit. After 11 rounds, the chess player grabbed victory scoring 8.5 points.

The chess tournament took place in the city of Xi'an, China, bringing together 12 chess players from 7 countries. The tournament format is an 11-round robin and the time control is 10 min + 5 secs/move.

Gunay Mammadzada holds the titles of International Master (IM) and Woman Grandmaster (WGM). She is a two-time Azerbaijani champion (2017 and 2019)

The chess player represented Azerbaijan at the Chess Olympiad, World Team Chess Championship, and the European Team Chess Championship, winning both team and individual bronze medals.

Mammadzada was also ranked No. 18 in the FIDE ranking among female chess players.