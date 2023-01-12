National female boxing team gets ready for international competitions

By Azernews

Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani female boxers are spending endless hours training for international competitions, Azernews reports.

The boxing team is involved in training camp operations at the Baku Boxing Center.

Among 24 female boxers in the training camp are European championships winners, and silver and bronze medalists.

The training process under the head coach Yadigar Mammadov could not go unnoticed.

Some of the best female boxers will be selected after training camp to represent the country in the upcoming boxing tournaments.

On January 17, Azerbaijani female boxers will test their strength in Serbia.

Furthermore, the boxing team will compete to get qualified for Paris-2024 Summer Olympic Games and U-22 European Championship to be held in Baku from July 29 to August 26.

Head coach Yadigar Mammadov said that the female boxers are now targeting medals at international tournaments.

Boxing is known as one of the oldest known sports in the history of humankind.

The earliest evidence of boxing dates back to Egypt around 3,000 BC.

This sport was introduced to the ancient Olympic Games by the Greeks in the late 7th century BC.

In 1924, the International Amateur Boxing Federation (FIBA) was established.

Since 1946, it has been referred to as the International Boxing Association (AIBA). Boxing made its Olympic debut at the 1904 Games in St. Louis.

In 1926, the Boxing Championship was held for the first time in Azerbaijan, where national boxers took first place.

Since 1992, the Azerbaijani Boxing Federation has become a full member of the International Boxing Association (AIBA).

Azerbaijani boxers have won many prestigious awards at many international championships.

Aghasi Mammadov has gone in the boxing history of Azerbaijan as the first national boxer who won a gold medal at the world championship.

Another Azerbaijani boxer Fuad Asadov was among the medalists of the Summer Olympic Games 2004.

Azerbaijani boxers also took 6th place at the world championship in 2005, claiming two silver medals and one bronze.

Moreover, Alfonso Dominguez won the World Championship 2021 in Serbia.

Dominguez (86 kg) defeated Brazilian Keno Machado in the World Championship final.

He received a special champion belt and a $100,000 prize from the championship organizers.

Meanwhile, the Azerbaijani team was represented by nine boxers.

In the semifinals, Sarxan Aliyev won over Yuri Zakharieiev (Ukraine). He also left no chances to Stephen Newns (Scotland), Yuta Akiyama (Japan), and Obed Bartee-el II (US).

Many times, Azerbaijan has been chosen as the host country for major boxing championships.

The AIBA Youth World Championships were held in Baku in 2019. This world championship was the first licensed youth tournament to qualify for the 2010 Olympic Games held in Singapore.

The country also hosted the 2011 AIBA World Boxing Championships, which was the first major qualifying event for the London 2012 Olympic Games.