National gymnasts top ranking table in Olympic sports

By Laman Ismayilova

The Ministry of Youth and Sports has announced the ranking table of the national athletes in Olympic sports as of January 1, 2023, Azernews reports.

The rhythmic gymnastics team continues to lead the list with 685 points.

Artistic gymnast Zohra Agamirova took second place with 640 points, while gymnast Ivan Tikhonov took third place with 390 points.

Ranking points are calculated according to the rules defined by the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

International competitions by type are divided into five categories based on their rating. Points are calculated according to the places taken in those competitions.

Founded in 1956, the Azerbaijani Gymnastics Federation comprises seven gymnastics disciplines recognized by the International Federation of Gymnastics (FIG).

The federation has been experiencing a revival since 2002. The restructured federation has brought gymnastics to a completely new level. The high-level organization of the gymnastics events did not remain unnoticed.

The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) has included the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) in the list of meritorious federations. For many years, the AGF has been included in the FIG list of the Top 10 gymnastics federations.

From 2014 to 2019, the Azerbaijani Gymnastics Federation was included in the list of FIG's 10 strongest federations and for the last three years, it has topped the list.



