Vugar Hashimov Memorial wraps up in Baku

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

The Vugar Hashimov Memorial-2022 has announced the winners, Azernews reports.

The chess competition was organized by the Vugar Hashimov Chess Foundation with the support of the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the Azerbaijani Chess Federation as a tribute to the memory of the national grandmaster Vugar Hashimov.

Uzbek grandmaster Nodirbek Abdusattorov become the winner of the Vugar Hashimov Memorial 2022. The chess player scored 25.5 points.

Azerbaijani grandmasters Rauf Mammadov and Shahriyar Mammadyarov shared second and third places with 20.5 points.

The tournament consists of a Rapid and a Blitz tournament with a double round-robin system for each. Ten chess players from Azerbaijan, the USA, China, India, Uzbekistan, Romania, and Spain took part in the Vugar Hashimov Memorial.

The Vugar Hashimov Memorial was held for the first time in 2014 in Shamkir.

Despite his short life, Vugar Hashimov made a remarkable contribution to the chess history of Azerbaijan.

He played for Azerbaijan's national team in the Chess Olympiads in 2002, 2004, 2006, and 2008.

Hashimov won a bronze medal in the European Team Championship in 2007 and became the European Champion with the national team in 2009.

He was named European vice-champion in 2011 and won the Reggio Emilia tournament in 2010-2011.