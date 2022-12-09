Formula1: Sprint is heading to Azerbaijan

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan has been confirmed to be one of the venues for the sprint races within the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Azernews reports.

" BREAKING: F1 Sprint venues confirmed for 2023! Sprint is heading to Azerbaijan, Austria, Belgium, Qatar, Austin, and Brazil," F1 official Twitter account reads.

The 2034 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix will be held on April 28-30.

This year, Azerbaijan Grand Prix was a great success and triggered favorable reactions.

The racing competition through the streets in Baku gathered around 60 million spectators in total, according to Formula One Management.

With the global audience of the F1 Baku race being close to 60 million, the number of F1 fans in countries, such as Japan, Poland, Canada, Hungary, and the United States has also significantly increased compared to last year.

Ten teams took part in the 2022 Formula 1 World Championship, held under the motto "F1 returns: To the track and to the stands!"

Red Bull's Max Verstappen won the 2022 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix, his fifth Grand Prix victory this season.