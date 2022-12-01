Netherlands to host 2023 Nations League finals

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

UEFA Nations League finals will take place in the Netherlands, Azernews reports.

The Royal Dutch Football Association (KNVB) chose the cities of Rotterdam and Enschede to host the UEFA Nations League finals involving Croatia, Italy, Spain, and hosts the Netherlands on June 14-18.

The draw to determine the semi-final pairings will take place in January 2023 in Nyon.

The UEFA Nations League is a biennial international football competition contested by the senior men's national teams of the UEFA's member associations, the sport's European governing body.

According to the approved format, some 54 UEFA national teams are divided into four leagues: 12 teams in League A, 12 teams in League B, 14 teams in League C, and 16 teams in League D. In each league, four groups were formed (with three or four teams) and teams played each other both home and away games.