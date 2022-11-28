Azerbaijani gymnasts win medals in Bulgaria

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani gymnasts Tofig Aliyev and Magsud Mahsudov secured medals at the 29th FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions, Azernews reports.

Tofig Aliyev won a silver medal in tumbling among gymnasts under the 17-21 years age group.

Magsud Mahsudov captured bronze in trampolining under the 15-16 years age group.

Another national gymnast Ali Niftaliyev won silver in trampoline jumping under the 13-14 years age group.

Ammar Bakhshaliyev and Farhad Mustafayev secured bronze in synchronized trampoline under the 11-12 years age group.

The 29th FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions (WAGC) took place in the Arena Sofia Hall.

Nearly 800 promising young athletes from 41 countries competed during the four-day event for 32 sets of medals.

Founded in 1956, the Azerbaijani Gymnastics Federation comprises seven gymnastics disciplines recognized by the International Federation of Gymnastics (FIG).

The federation has been experiencing a revival since 2002. The restructured federation has brought gymnastics to a completely new level. The high-level organization of the gymnastics events did not remain unnoticed.

The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) has included the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) in the list of meritorious federations. For many years, the AGF has been included in the FIG list of the Top 10 gymnastics federations.

From 2014 to 2019, the Azerbaijani Gymnastics Federation was included in the list of FIG's 10 strongest federations and for the last three years, it has topped the list.