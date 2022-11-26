Kazakh coach talks intense preparation for International "Ojaq Cup" in Baku

By Trend

The preparation of my pupils for the International "Ojaq Cup" in Rhythmic Gymnastics in Baku was intensive, Kazakh coach Maria Erkinbekkyzy told Trend on November 26.

Erkinbekkyzy noted that she came from Almaty to Baku together with the members of the Maria Sports Club.

"It's the first time that we are participating in competitions organized in Baku. The hall of the Gymnastics Arena is beautiful, large, and it’s very pleasant to perform here,” she said. “The preparations for the competition have been intense over the past two months. Of course, such tournaments are very important, the main thing is to gain competitive experience.”

According to the coach, five representatives of the Maria Sports Club born in 2013-2016 came to the competition in Baku.

"I hope that at the next competitions in Baku we will perform in a more expanded format. The organization of the Ojag International Cup is very good, we like absolutely everything. I would like to wish success to all the participants of the competition," she added.

On November 25-27, the Ojaq Sports Club holds the 1st International “Ojaq Cup” in Rhythmic Gymnastics. The athletes representing 13 countries take part in the competitions at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku. Among participants are young gymnasts born in 2007-2016, who perform both in the individual program and in group exercises