Gold medalist shares joy of winning at International gymnastics “Ojaq Cup” in Baku

By Trend

Climbing the podium of the I International “Ojaq Cup” in Rhythmic Gymnastics in Baku is a great joy, young athlete, gold medalist of the Cup in the exercise program without apparatus among athletes (born in 2016) Yagmur Hasanova told Trend.

"My coach and I prepared a lot for these competitions. Even though training was a bit difficult, I managed to perform well at the competition. The support of the coach and spectators helped me cope with my anxiety and strengthened my self-confidence. I believe that this gold medal will give a crucial impetus to my future success," said the young gymnast.

On November 25-27, the Ojaq Sports Club holds the I International “Ojaq Cup” in Rhythmic Gymnastics. The athletes representing 13 countries take part in the competitions at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku. Among participants are young gymnasts born in 2007-2016, who perform both in the individual program and in group exercises.