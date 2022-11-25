First Ojag Int'l Rhythmic Gymnastics Cup kicked off in Baku

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

The 1st Ojag International Rhythmic Gymnastics Cup has started at the National Gymnastics Arena, Azernews reports, citing Trend.

The gymnastics competition brought together gymnasts from 13 countries.

Gymnasts born in 2007-2016 are taking part in the competition.

Young gymnasts are performing both in the individual program and in group exercises.

The opening ceremony featured a spectacular show with the participation of young gymnasts.

The board chairman of the Ojag Sports Club, Vafa Bakarova, addressed the opening ceremony.

She briefed the guests on the activities of the sports club which has been operating since 2013.

Bakarova stressed that intra-club competitions and open championships were held over the past period.

Gymnasts of the Ojag Sports Club are involved in national teams in various gymnastics disciplines and won many large-scale international competitions.

She wished good luck to all the participants of the 1st Ojag International Rhythmic Gymnastics Cup.

Recall that Ojag Sports Club's gymnasts have recently won all classes of medals.

Azerbaijani gymnasts captured 11 gold, 9 silver, and 5 bronze medals at the 2nd New Look Cup international tournament in Tbilisi, Georgia. Gulnar Rasulzada, Sara Atakishiyeva, and Fatima Tarverdiyeva each climbed to the highest step of the honorary chair three times.

At the same time, Aylin Yusifli won 1 gold, 3 silvers, Gulluzar Sharifova grabbed 1 gold, 1 silver, and 1 bronze, Leyla Aliyeva claimed 2 silver medals, Khazra Gasimli, Nargiz Aliyeva captured 1 silver, 1 bronze each, Fatima Zeynalova and Salma Ismayilova won 1 silver medal while Leyla Nemakina grabbed a one bronze medal each.