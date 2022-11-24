Ojag Sport Club gymnasts win all classes of medals

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Gymnasts of Ojag Sports Club have won all classes of medals, Azernews reports.

Azerbaijani gymnasts captured 11 gold, 9 silver, and 5 bronze medals at the 2nd New Look Cup international tournament in Tbilisi, Georgia.

Gulnar Rasulzada, Sara Atakishiyeva, and Fatima Tarverdiyeva each climbed to the highest step of the honorary chair three times.

At the same time, Aylin Yusifli won 1 gold, 3 silvers, Gulluzar Sharifova grabbed 1 gold, 1 silver, and 1 bronze, Leyla Aliyeva claimed 2 silver medals, Khazra Gasimli, Nargiz Aliyeva captured 1 silver, 1 bronze each, Fatima Zeynalova and Salma Ismayilova won 1 silver medal while Leyla Nemakina grabbed a one bronze medal.

Founded in 1956, the Azerbaijani Gymnastics Federation comprises seven gymnastics disciplines recognized by the International Federation of Gymnastics (FIG).

The federation has been experiencing a revival since 2002. The restructured federation has brought gymnastics to a completely new level. The high-level organization of the gymnastics events did not remain unnoticed.

The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) has included the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) in the list of meritorious federations. For many years, the AGF has been included in the FIG list of the Top 10 gymnastics federations.

From 2014 to 2019, the Azerbaijani Gymnastics Federation was included in the list of FIG's 10 strongest federations and for the last three years, it has topped the list.