National taekwondo team to compete at European Cadet Taekwondo Championship

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

The Azerbaijani taekwondo team has left for Malta to join the 2020 European Cadet Taekwondo Championship, Azernews reports.

The championship in Valletta is expected to welcome up to 500 European athletes.

National taekwondo fighters Zahra Isayeva (29 kg), Gulu Zamanli (33 kg), Xuraman Javadzada (37 kg), Firangul Abbaszada (41 kg), Banu Guliyeva (44 kg), Shams Alizada (47 kg), Fatima Hasanova (51 kg), Mehdi Budagli (33 kg), Ilyas Hatamli (37 kg), Riad Guliyev (41 kg), Fuad Maharramli (45 kg), Bahadur Dostuyev (49 kg), Vasif Salimov (53 kg), Abdulsubhan Dadashli (57 kg), Yunis Huseynov (61 kg), Eljan Aliyev (65 kg) and Nihad Hasanova (+65 kg) will take part in the championships to be held on November 25-28.

The team is trained by head coach Rashad Mammadov and coach Vurgun Jafarov.

Taekwondo is one of the most popular sports in Azerbaijan.

The National Taekwondo Federation has trained many prominent athletes since its foundation in 1992.

In 2018, Radik Isayev (80 kg) was crowned European Champion for the second time in his career.

Another national taekwondo fighter Milad Beigi Harchegani (80 kg) became the world taekwondo champion in 2019.

In 2021, Azerbaijani female taekwondo athlete Minaya Akbarova claimed a bronze medal at the European Taekwondo Championships in Sofia, Bulgaria. She won the bronze medal in the 46 kg weight class.

Moreover, the Azerbaijani taekwondo team won five medals at the 5th Islamic Solidarity Games. The taekwondo fighters won one gold, two silver, and two bronze in Konya, Turkiye.

The medals came from Farida Azizova (gold medal), Javad Aghayev, Minaya Akbarova (silver medals), Hashim Mahammadov, and Patimat Abakarova (bronze).

In total, Azerbaijani sportsmen captured 99 medals at the 5th Islamic Solidarity Games including 29 gold, 36 silver, and 34 bronze.