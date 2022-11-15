Azerbaijani racers win top spots at King of Drift Georgia 2022

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani racers have won top spots at King of Drift Georgia 2022, Azernews reports, citing Trend.

Movlud Meladze took first place, Niyaz Badiyev came second, and Farid Guliyev ranked third.

A total of 47 racers participated in the race, consisting of five stages.

Movlud Meladze, Niyaz Badiyev, and Farid Guliyev participated in the race with the support of the Azerbaijani Automobile Federation.

The Azerbaijani Automobile Federation is a full-fledged member of the International Automobile Federation that fully supports AAF's activities.

Over the past years, the Azerbaijani Automobile Federation (AAF) has successfully implemented a number of projects including classic car rallies, various automobile competitions, etc.

The federation provides support in organizing and promoting the training of professional racers, as well as their participation in international competitions.