Results of 51st Artistic Gymnastics World Championships competition excited everyone at European Gymnastics - Farid Gayibov

Results of 51st Artistic Gymnastics World Championships competition excited everyone at European Gymnastics office, European Gymnastics President Farid Gayibov said in a note, Trend reports citing the European Gymnastics.

“Dear members of the Gymnastics Family,

Two World Championships in Gymnastics disciplines were held in the month of October.

The 1st FIG Parkour World Championships took place in Tokyo (JPN) on October 14-16, for the first time. It was a pleasure to see European gymnasts lead the ranking. I would like to congratulate the FIG and the host country for staging a successful event and contributing to the development of new gymnastics disciplines.

Another discipline defining the Worlds medallists was in a traditional Olympic discipline – Artistic Gymnastics. The 51st Artistic Gymnastics World Championships took place in Liverpool on October 29 – November 6. The results of the competition excited everyone at our office, and I was pleased to see the triumph of European gymnasts. The increase in the number of medals awarded to our athletes, in comparison to previous years, is a testament to the progression of our affiliated federations. This shows that our members are working in the right direction, and even if our ships are aligned there is always room for improvement. We shall continue our support to all our affiliated federations to maximise their results in any way we can.

I congratulate all the medallists and the first qualifiers in Artistic Gymnastics for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, which includes both men’s and women’s team from the host nation Great Britain. As it was expected from Liverpool, British Gymnastics and its LOC did a great job and delivered wonderful competitions to Gymnasts and fans around the world.

Last month, as a chairman of the UNESCO Intergovernmental Committee for Physical Education and Sport (CIGEPS), I chaired in-person the meeting in Paris (FRA) for the first time. I had a chance to meet with different sport organisations included into CIGEPS, which has the potential to bring Member States together to optimise tangible socio-economic benefits of physical education and sport programmes.

On November 11 & 12, the 84th Congress meeting of the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) will be held in Istanbul (TUR). We will meet for the second year in a row, as the 2020 Congress was postponed to 2021 due to the COVID-19 global pandemic. Within the framework of the Congress, we will discuss the changes to the Statutes, proposals of the FIG Authorities and member Federations and other topics of the agenda.

We all received the letters from 8 countries that will not attend the Congress due to the escalation of conflict between Russia and Ukraine. European Gymnastics fully respects the individual decisions of member Federations, following recommendations of relevant national governments and equally internationally agreed common decisions of ministries of sport. I hope that by the next congress all difficulties will be resolved and we will be able to have all our affiliated federations present, as the decisions made at the congress determine the future of our sport and the direction in which it may prosper.

At the FIG Congress, we will also have an opportunity to speak about the forthcoming elections within the framework of the 29th European Gymnastics Congress to be held in Albufeira (POR) on December 2 & 3. We know the list of candidates and it will be good to discuss the candidates’ profiles to make the right choices for the right positions. The term of the current authorities was 5 years, but new Authorities to be elected will only have 3 years to accomplish their tasks directed to the development of Gymnastics.

I wish us all clear minds to make the right choices at the elections!

Good luck to all the candidates!”