Azerbaijani para judokas shine at IBSA Judo World Championships

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

The Azerbaijani para judo team has secured a gold medal at 2022 IBSA Judo World Championships, Azernews reports.

At the same time, Namig Abbasli (73kg) won a bronze medal for Azerbaijan.

Earlier, Xanim Huseynova (70 kg) defeated a Japanese para judoka and finished the championship third.

Two-time Paralympic champion Ilham Zakiyev (over 90 kg) also finished the championship among the prize winners with a silver medal.

Shahana Hajiyeva (48 kg) and Namig Abbasli (73 kg) secured bronze medals for the national team.

Azerbaijani para judokas beat their opponent with a score of 4:2.

The 2022 IBSA Judo World Championships was held in Baku on November 8-10.

The competition brought together 250 para judokas from 41 countries.

The championships featured individual and team events.