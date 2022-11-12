TODAY.AZ / Sports

Azerbaijani para judokas shine at IBSA Judo World Championships

12 November 2022 [16:11] - TODAY.AZ

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

The Azerbaijani para judo team has secured a gold medal at 2022 IBSA Judo World Championships, Azernews reports.

At the same time, Namig Abbasli (73kg) won a bronze medal for Azerbaijan.

Earlier, Xanim Huseynova (70 kg) defeated a Japanese para judoka and finished the championship third.

Two-time Paralympic champion Ilham Zakiyev (over 90 kg) also finished the championship among the prize winners with a silver medal.

Shahana Hajiyeva (48 kg) and Namig Abbasli (73 kg) secured bronze medals for the national team.

Azerbaijani para judokas beat their opponent with a score of 4:2.

The 2022 IBSA Judo World Championships was held in Baku on November 8-10.

The competition brought together 250 para judokas from 41 countries.

The championships featured individual and team events.

URL: http://www.today.az/news/sports/228007.html

Print version

Views: 191

Connect with us. Get latest news and updates.

Recommend news to friend

  • Your name:
  • Your e-mail:
  • Friend's name:
  • Friend's e-mail:

See Also