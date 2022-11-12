Azerbaijani para judokas shine at IBSA Judo World Championships

|
By Azernews
By Laman Ismayilova
The Azerbaijani para judo team has secured a gold medal at 2022 IBSA Judo World Championships, Azernews reports.
At the same time, Namig Abbasli (73kg) won a bronze medal for Azerbaijan.
Earlier, Xanim Huseynova (70 kg) defeated a Japanese para judoka and finished the championship third.
Two-time Paralympic champion Ilham Zakiyev (over 90 kg) also finished the championship among the prize winners with a silver medal.
Shahana Hajiyeva (48 kg) and Namig Abbasli (73 kg) secured bronze medals for the national team.
Azerbaijani para judokas beat their opponent with a score of 4:2.
The 2022 IBSA Judo World Championships was held in Baku on November 8-10.
The competition brought together 250 para judokas from 41 countries.
The championships featured individual and team events.