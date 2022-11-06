6th championship of Baku on trampoline completed

By Trend

The 6th championship of Baku on trampoline took place at Baku Olympic Sports Complex dedicated to the 20th anniversary of the transformation of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF), Trend reports on November 6.

Young gymnasts demonstrated their skills and sports training during the competition.

A total of 55 boys and 46 girls, representing "Ojag Sport Club" and Baku Gymnastics School took part in the competition.

Gymnasts compete in the age categories of "youngsters" (born in 2015), "children" (born in 2012-2014), "pre-juniors" (born in 2010-2011) and "juniors" (born in 2006-2009).

At the end of the competitions, winners and medalists of the championship were named.