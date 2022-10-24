Azerbaijani female grandmaster becomes world champion

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Govhar Beydullayeva has gone down in history as the first woman grandmaster to become the world champion among 20-year-olds in the history of Azerbaijani chess.

Beydullayeva drew with Zala Urh (Slovenia) and Laman Hajiyeva with Livia Jarocka (Poland) at World Junior Chess Championship U20. She secured a gold medal in the world championship of under-20 chess players.

In her interview with the International Chess Federation (FIDE), Govhar Beydullayeva stressed the importance of this tournament for the players and for the entire team.

"Despite the defeat in the last round, I became the champion. It was my childhood dream. Every year, I take part in this championship. I am very happy with my result. This tournament does not go any comparison with other competitions. Now I'm looking forward to showing good results at the World Championships," she said.

Abdulla Gadimbayli, who also won a gold medal for Azerbaijan, said that this is a fantastic result for the Azerbaijani team.

"This tournament is one of the most difficult in the world. It was a tough and stressful month for me, but I am satisfied with my result and very happy with my victory," he said.

In Italy, Azerbaijani chess players were presented with a gold medal and a trophy. Azerbaijan's national anthem was played in honor of the world champions.

After the closing ceremony, the president of the International Chess Federation (FIDE), Arkady Dvorkovich, congratulated the Azerbaijani world champions on their historic victory and wished them success in the following tournaments.