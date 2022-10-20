Baku to host Greco-Roman Wrestling World Cup

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

For the first time, Azerbaijan will host the Greco-Roman Wrestling World Cup on November 5-6, Azernews reports.

The Greco-Roman Wrestling World Cup will bring together six teams from Azerbaijan, Turkiye, Serbia, Iran, Kyrgyzstan, and the All-World Team.

The Azerbaijani national team will include Eldaniz Azizli, Ibrahim Nurullayev (55 kg ), Murad Mammadov, Nihat Mammadli (60 kg), Taleh Mammadov, Ziya Babashov (63 kg), Hasrat Jafarov, Namaz Rustamov (67 kg), Ulvi Ganizada, Gurban Gurbanov (72 kg), Sanan Suleymanov, Eljan Mammadov (77 kg), Rafig Huseynov, Nasir Hasanov (82 kg), Lachin Valiyev , Murad Ahmadiyev (87 kg), Arif Niftullaev, Zamir Magomedov (97 kg), Sabah Shariati and Beka Kandelaki (30 kg).

The head coach of the Azerbaijani team is Alexander Tarakanov.

Wrestling remains the most popular sport in Azerbaijan and is overseen by the National Wrestling Federation established in 1993.

The Rio Games opened a new page in the history of Azerbaijani wrestling. The country became one of the two nations continuously increasing the number of medals achieved in the last five consecutive games.

Azerbaijan completed Rio de Janeiro with a total of 18 medals - nine of them came from the Azerbaijani wrestling team.

In 2022, Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestler Eldaniz Azizli (55 kg) became a two-time world champion.

The wrestler defeated Nugzari Tsurtsumia (Georgia) at the World Wrestling Championships 2022 in Belgrade with a score of 8:0.