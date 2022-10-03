Azerbaijani gymnasts capture four medals in Britain

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani gymnasts have enriched the country's medal haul with four medals, Azernews reports, citing Azerbaijani Gymnastics Federation.

Maqsud Maqsudov and Seljan Maqsudova won gold medals, while Huseyn Abbasov and Tofig Aliyev captured bronze at the Jaffa Trampoline, Tumbling, and DMT British Championships in Birmingham (UK).

The Azerbaijani gymnastics team has previously won a bronze medal at the 39th Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships in Bulgaria.

For exercises with three ribbons and two balls, Daria Sorokina, Kamilla Aliyeva, Laman Alimuradova, Gullu Agalarzada, Yelizaveta Luzan, and Zeynab Hummatova scored 30.750 points, coming third.

As for now, the national team Gymnastics for All has left for the Golden Age Gymnastics Festival to be held on October 2-7 in Funchal, Portugal.

For many years, Azerbaijani gymnasts successfully perform in this discipline. In July, the Ay Ishigi team won silver at the European Gym for Life Challenge Festival.

Founded in 1956, AGF comprises seven gymnastics disciplines recognized by the International Federation of Gymnastics (FIG).

The federation has been experiencing a revival since 2002. The renewed federation has brought gymnastics to a completely new level. The high-level organization of the gymnastics events did not remain unnoticed.

The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) included the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) in the list of meritorious federations. For many years, the AGF has been included in the FIG list of the Top 10 gymnastics federations.

From 2014 to 2019, the Azerbaijani Gymnastics Federation was included in the list of FIG's 10 strongest federations and for the last three years, it has led the list.