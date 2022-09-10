Celebration of sports, friendship, good mood - Baku hosts Gymnastics for All festival

By Trend

The 'Gymnastics for All' festival, dedicated to the 20th anniversary of the transformation of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF), is taking place on Seaside Boulevard (behind the Azerbaijan State Puppet Theater named after Abdulla Shaig) in Baku, Trend reports.

The event is attended by the national team members in the mentioned discipline, representatives of the Ojag Sport Club, as well as numerous athletes from the country's districts.

At the beginning of the opening ceremony, the procession of athletes started from Deniz Mall's area and ended on the square behind the Baku Puppet Theater.

Later, the Head of the Sports Department of the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Azerbaijan Elnur Mammadov noted that this was the first time festival was held in Azerbaijan.

As many as 23 teams from Baku and the country's districts are engaged in the festival.

Speaking of the development of the 'Gymnastics for All' discipline in Azerbaijan, Mammadov outlined that everyone can participate in the festival regardless of age and physical skills.

International Relations Manager of AGFMehman Aliyev stressed that the Federation includes nine gymnastic disciplines, as well as Gymnastics for All. He also stated that this discipline is popular worldwide, while in our country its has been developing since 2015.

The manager's speech was followed by the national anthem of Azerbaijan.

During the festival, the athletes present various performances, demonstrating the harmony of gymnastic elements to bright musical accompaniment.

Gymnastics for All, the symbol of a healthy lifestyle and the philosophy of friendship, became a celebration for all the participants and evoked the most vivid emotions and memories.

According to Gymnastics for All Coach Ruslan Eyvazov, the training on this kind of discipline is being held in 19 districts of Azerbaijan.