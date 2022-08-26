Logo of Shusha Chess 2022 Tournament presented

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

The logo of the International Chess Tournament Shusha Chess 2022 has been presented, Azernews reports, citing Azerbaijan Chess Federation.

Some historical and cultural elements have become a source of inspiration for the creation of the official logo.

The logo depicts the Shusha Castle, the Karabakh horse, and a chess piece.

World-famous chess players are expected to take part in Shusha Chess 2022 on September 21-24. All members of the Azerbaijan national team will also join the competition.

The international chess tournament is co-organized by the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the Azerbaijan Chess Federation (ACF) to celebrate the 190th anniversary of Khurshidbanu Natavan.

A great literary figure, Khurshidbanu Natavan, the daughter of Mehdi Gulu-khan, the last ruler of the Karabakh khanate, is considered one of the best lyrical poetesses of Azerbaijan.

Along with the Ministry of Youth and Sports, Shusha City State Reserve is involved in the organizational work.

Chess for centuries has been a popular game in Azerbaijan with ancient roots closely related to traditions. The country could preserve these traditions as chess remains to be a crucially popular sport for now.

The first references to chess in Azerbaijan can be found in the works of the XII century poets such as Khaqani and Nizami as well as in the works of one of the nation’s most respected literary personalities Fuzuli.

The 42nd Chess Olympiad in Baku is an excellent example of the great attention paid to the development of chess games in the country. Nearly 2,000 chess players from 175 countries took part in the tournament.

National chess players have always taken high places in top-ranked tournaments.

Shahriyar Mammadyarov is a three-fold European Team Champion (2009, 2013, and 2017) and gold medalist at the 2012 Chess Olympiad on the third board.

Another Azerbaijani grandmaster Teymur Rajabov defeated Kasparov back in 2003. Teymur Rajabov earned the title of a grandmaster at the age of 14, making him the second-youngest grandmaster in history at the time.

He also won the European Team Chess Championship with Azerbaijan in 2009, 2013, and 2017.

Despite his short life, Vugar Hashimov made a remarkable contribution to the chess history of Azerbaijan. He played for Azerbaijan's national team in the Chess Olympiads in 2002, 2004, 2006, and 2008.

Hashimov won a bronze medal in the European Team Championship in 2007 and became the European Champion with the national team in 2009. He was the European vice-champion in the national team in 2011, and the winner of the Reggio Emilia tournament from 2010 to 2011.