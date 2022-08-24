National women's volleyball team to face Georgia

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan women's volleyball team gets ready for the next match within the qualifying round of the 33rd edition of the Women's European Volleyball Championship, Azernews reports.

The volleyball players will face the Georgian team on August 24.

The volleyball match will take place in the New Volleyball Arena in Tbilisi (1700 Baku time).

In the first game of the group, the national team won against Georgia with a score of 3:0. The team's other opponents in Group D are Slovenia and Austria.

In total, 24 teams are divided into six groups in the qualification stage. The first and second teams in the group will advance to the final stage.

The Women's European Volleyball Championship is the official competition for senior women's national volleyball teams of Europe, organized by the European Volleyball Confederation (CEV).

The initial gap between championships was variable, but since 1975 they have been awarded every two years.

The current champion is Italy, which won its third title at the 2021 tournament.