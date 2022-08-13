Several Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestlers reach finals at V Islamic Solidarity Games

By Trend

Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestlers Sanan Suleymanov, Hasrat Jafarov and Murad Mammadov have reached finals at the 5th Islamic Solidarity Games, Trend reports.

Suleymanov defeated Tunisian wrestler Lamjed Maafi with a score of 4:3.

Mammadov defeated Turkish wrestler Ayhan Karakush with a score of 10:7, and Jafarov, scoring 9:1, defeated Turkmen athlete Begmyrat Nobatov.

Azerbaijani wrestlers Mahammad Ahmadiyev, Sabah Shariati and Zhala Aliyeva reached the semi-finals.

The V Islamic Solidarity Games are taking place in Konya, Türkiye, from August 9 through August 18.

In total, athletes from 56 countries of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation are participating in the games. The competitions are held at 14 venues in Konya. According to the results of the competitions, 355 medals will be awarded to athletes.