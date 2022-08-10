Azerbaijan prepares to compete for medals at 2-nd day of V Islamic Solidarity Games

By Trend





Azerbaijani athletes will participate in 10 sports competitions today at the V Islamic Solidarity Games, Trend reports.

This includes shooting, athletics, taekwondo, wrestling, volleyball, handball, para-swimming, para-archery, table tennis and gymnastics.

The competitions will last until August 18.

In total, athletes from 56 countries of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation are participating in the games. According to the results of the competitions, 355 medals will be awarded to athletes.

Azerbaijan already won 3 medals - one gold, one silver and one bronze.