National sportsmen performing successfully at Islamic Solidarity Games

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani sportsmen continue to achieve new victories at the 5th Islamic Solidarity Games.

Azerbaijani men's volleyball team has defeated the Sudanese team at the 5th Islamic Solidarity Games in Konya, Turkiye, Azernews reports.

The national team won with a score of 3:0.

So, the Azerbaijani men's volleyball team qualified for the next stage of the competition. The volleyball team will face Cameroon on August 11.

Meanwhile, hammer thrower Anna Skidan captured a gold medal in Turkiye.

Anna Skidan won Azerbaijan's first medal at the Islamic Solidarity Games.

Around 4,200 athletes from 56 countries are competing in the 5th Islamic Solidarity Games.

A total of 281 athletes are representing Azerbaijan at the 5th Islamic Solidarity Games to run until August 18.

Azerbaijani taekwondo fighter Gashim Magomedov defeated his rival (2:0). The taekwondo fighter advanced to the next stage of the competition.

Azerbaijani tennis table team defeated the Bangladeshi team (3:0). In addition, Lyaman Abdulkhamidova and Marzia Nurmatova won in individual matches while Nazakat Garayeva and Marzia Nurmatova showed their best in the doubles tennis match.

Members of Azerbaijan's Elite/U23 national team competed in a group race at the Konya Velodrome.

Ayan Xankishiyeva took fourth (13 points) in Elite/U23 in women's cycle racing while Musa Mikayilzada ranked seventh in the men's cycle racing (8 points).

Magomedov won the first round with a score of 10:10, and the second round - with 13:3.

In March, the Organizing Committee announced the final program which consists of 22 disciplines from 19 sports including 4 para-sports.

At the same time, the organizers choose to remove six sports: water polo, diving, field hockey, tennis, wushu, and zurkhaneh. At their place, they choose to add archery, boccia, fencing, and kickboxing.

At the paralympic events, para powerlifting and blind judo were replaced by para table tennis and para archery.

Along these events, archery included four extra events with the Traditional Turkish Archery discipline.

Notably, the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games took place in Baku in 2017. All 56 members of the Islamic Solidarity Sports Federation are participating in the Games.

Four disciplines from 21 sports were contested in the previous edition of the Islamic Solidarity Games.



