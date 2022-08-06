Azerbaijan artistic gymnast team - one of strongest worldwide - Yana Batyrshina

By Trend

The Azerbaijan artistic gymnast team is one of the strongest teams in the world right now, silver medalist of the 1996 Olympics, the official Ambassador of the 37th Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships in Baku, Yana Batyrshina told reporters, Trend reports.

"The team demonstrated this by winning 4 bronze medals at European Championships in Tel Aviv," she said.

Batyrshina attended the final training of Azerbaijan's gymnasts at Baku National Gymnastics Arena, who will represent the country in rhythmic gymnastics competitions at the upcoming V Islamic Solidarity Games in the Turkish city of Konya.

"The results of Azerbaijani national team at European Championship are excellent. I want to specially point out the group exercise team, that won bronze medals in all of the programs. I always say, that Azerbaijan has a very strong team, which is developing in the right direction," Batyrshina said

She noted, that at the 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games, the Azerbaijani rhythmic gymnastics team showed good results and won gold medals.

"I wish them to repeat this success in Turkiye and win as many medals as possible. Moreover, the national team has every chance for this. Today, during training, I saw for the first time the performances of young gymnasts Ilona Zeynalova and Alina Gezalova. I was struck by the fact that Zeynalova only came to rhythmic gymnastics at the age of 11, and now she is 15 years old. She has done a lot of work in four years. To do this, you need to be insanely talented, which she demonstrated today at the final training. I think Ilona Zeynalova has a great future, just like Alina Gezalova," she added.

Batyrshina added that she would also be very happy to hold a master class for Azerbaijani gymnasts once again.