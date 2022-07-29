Sports Minister Farid Gayibov receives heads of mini-football federations

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Youth and Sports Minister Farid Gayibov has received President of the World Minifootball Federation (WMF) Filip Juda, President of the European Minifootball Federation (EMF) Borislav Alexandrov, and Vice President of the organization Peter Kralik, Azernews reports, citing the Minister of Youth and Sports.

The meeting participants discussed the development of mini-football in Azerbaijan and praised the state's attention to this sport.

Speaking at the meeting, Farid Gayibov expressed his confidence that the visit program of international mini-football federations would be useful for Azerbaijani mini-football players.

He noted that Azerbaijan will pay special attention to mutual cooperation in mini-football. The guests noted that they were impressed by the development of the mini-football in Azerbaijan. They pointed out that the attention and care shown to mini-football in Azerbaijan should be an example for many countries.

Touching on the issue of organizing the European Championship in Baku in the future, the heads of the federation emphasized that Azerbaijan has successfully hosted the most prestigious sports competitions in the world and has great organizational experience.

The participants also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.

Next, Farid Gayibov met with the bronze medalist of the European Youth Swimming Championship Ramil Valizada, and the winner of the World Kickboxing Games Bahram Rajabzada.

The minister emphasized that winning the medal of the continental championship for the first time in the history of Azerbaijani swimming is an outstanding achievement.

Having stated that winning a gold medal at the World Games is also a great success, Farid Gayibov wished both athletes further success in the upcoming competitions.

Thanking for the warm welcome, the athletes spoke about their successes and the process of preparing for the competition.

The head coach of the national swimming team, Rashad Abdurrakhmanov, informed the minister about the upcoming competitions and their key targets.