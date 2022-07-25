Meet brave climber who conquers mountain peaks

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Nothing can be compared to the wonderful feeling of conquering mountains.

Astonishing mountain scenery and a sense of adventure leave no one indifferent, especially Israfil Ashurli.

The Azerbaijani mountain climber has recently conquered the mountain peak of Broad Peak, located at an altitude of 8,051 meters above sea level, Azernews reports.

Broad Peak is a mountain in Karakoram on the border of Pakistan and China, the twelfth-highest mountain in the world at 8,051 meters (26,414 ft) above sea level.

It was first ascended in June 1957 by Fritz Wintersteller, Marcus Schmuck, Kurt Diemberger, and Hermann Buhl on an Austrian expedition.

In 2016, French paraglider Antoine Girard flew over Broad Peak. He was the first time a paraglider had flown above an 8,000-metre summit.

On the way to the mountain peak, Israfil Ashurli saved a dying Romanian climber at an altitude of 7,700-7,800 meters.

I was able to lower the Romanian climber to a height of 7,300 meters, where Chilean, Polish, and Russian climbers from the L-3 came to my aid," the climber said on social networks.

Israfil Ashurli is the first Azerbaijani conqueror of the Himalayan eight-thousanders: Chomolungma (2007), Kangchenjunga (2011), Lhotse (2019), and Manaslu (2019).

He is also the first Azerbaijani who landed in Antarctica in December and climbed the highest peak of the white continent - the Vinson Massif.

In 2009, Israfil Ashurli was awarded Taraggi (Progress) medal by a presidential decree.

He is an executive secretary of the Ice-Climbing Commission (2010-2017) under the UIAA (International Climbing and Mountaineering Federation), president of the youth committee (Youth Commission 2012-2016) UIAA, president of the Azerbaijan Mountaineering Federation (2010-2016).

Moreover, Israfil Ashurli is a member of the Presidium of the Euro-Asian Association of Mountaineering and Climbing.