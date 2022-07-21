National kickboxer wins gold at World Games 2022

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani kickboxer Bahram Rajabzada has grabbed a gold medal at the World Games 2022 in Birmingham, Alabama, USA, Azernews reports, citing Azertac.

He secured the medal thanks to a victory over Croatian Anto Siric in the +91kg final.

Bahram Rajabzada is a three times champion of Azerbaijan. In 2016, he became the champion of Azerbaijan in kickboxing. He was invited to Azerbaijan in December 2015 at the invitation of the Orion Sports Club and currently represents the country.

The World Games 2022 was held from July 7 to 17, 2022 in Birmingham. The host city was chosen by the International World Games Association in 2015.

The Games featured 30 official sports including 54 disciplines encompassing 206 events.

This was the first time that drone racing, canoe marathon, breaking, women's fistball, kickboxing, and parkour have been included in the World Games as official sports.

Softball and racquetball are returning to the official World Games program. Invitational sports comprising 17 events include duathlon, flag football, wheelchair rugby, wushu (taolu), and men's lacrosse.

Both men's and women's field lacrosse will be played in a six-a-side format.

The numbers in parentheses indicate the number of medal events contested in each sports discipline.