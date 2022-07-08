Farid Gayibov nominates his candidature for another term as President of European Gymnastics

By Trend

Farid Gayibov has nominated his candidature for another term as the President of European Gymnastics, Trend reports via European Gymnastics Organization.

"I would like to begin by expressing my gratitude to the Israeli Local Organising Committee for organising a wonderful European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships, held from 15 to 19 June, in Tel Aviv. The Israeli Gymnastics Federation made every effort to ensure a successful event and their hospitality made everybody feel at home. I also thank the Rhythmic Gymnastics Technical Committee for their hard work and dedication to our sport.

Five days of beautiful competitions were a celebration to us all. The junior gymnasts appeared on the floor with such incredible confidence that generated intense contests.

The competition perused to heat up as the senior individual and group gymnasts joined the event. It was obvious from the reactions of the spectators that they were indecisive in choosing their favorites as the gymnasts competed fiercely to the end. I congratulate all the finalists and every gymnast that appeared on the carpet.

This year is very important for European Gymnastics. The elections await us within the framework of the 29th Congress to be held in Albufeira (POR) on December 2 & 3.

I have nominated my candidature for another term as the President of European Gymnastics. According to the released official list of candidates, I am the only candidate for this post. I thank you all for your trust and confidence in my role. This shows me that we are all happy with the direction we are heading, and with all the work already carried out, I trust that together we can continue to achieve more for the benefit of our sport.

There are members of the current Executive and Technical Committees that have not nominated their candidatures. Some of them completed their three terms and there are others who have been elected to the FIG. I would like to thank them all for their valued input to European Gymnastics and wish them luck and prosperity in their future endeavours.

Before the forthcoming elections, we should be united in all our choices and share our ideas and opinions. The first opportunity to do so will be at the meeting with the representatives of the National Federations within the framework of the multi-sport European Championships in Munich on August 20. I am looking forward to seeing you all there for a productive meeting.

A systematic approach to the elections will give us systematic results. We need to elect members whose competence, knowledge and ability fully match the function they will have within European Gymnastics. Our aim is to ensure further prosperity of European Gymnastics," Gayibov wrote.