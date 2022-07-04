National wrestler becomes European champion

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani wrestler Jabrayil Hajiyev (74 kg) has been crowned world champion for the second time, Azernews reports, citing the Azerbaijan Ministry of Youth and Sport.

In the semi-finals, Jabrayil Hajiyev defeated Turkiye's Mohammed Ozmush with a score of 7:0 and reached the final.

The wrestler defeated all his opponents including Georgios Terzidis (10:0), Luka Finisio (11:0), Cristian Biro (6:2), Mohammed Ozmus (7:0) and Giorgi Karail (11:0).

Last year, Jabrayil Hajiyev became the European champion in North Macedonia, where he left no chances to wrestlers from Georgia, Switzerland, and Russia.

Another national wrestler Ramik Heybatov (61 kg) did not leave any chances for Fatlum Brake from Kosovo in the first match - 13:0.

In the 1/4 finals, Heybatov won over Germany's Marcel Vagi (4:2) but lost to French wrestler Khamzat Arsamerzoyev in the semifinals.

The national wrestler secured a bronze medal after the victory over Turkiye's Abdullah Toprak (1:0).

Wrestling remains the most popular sport in the county and is overseen by the National Wrestling Federation, which was established in 1993.

The Rio Games opened a new page in wrestling for Azerbaijan.

The country became one of only two nations ever to increase the number of medals achieved in five consecutive games.

In 2022, the Azerbaijani wrestlers became the European champions.

Nihad Guluzade (55 kg) and Lachin Valiyev (87 kg) won two gold medals at the European Youth Championship (U-20) in Rome.

Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestlers also showed their best at international competitions.

The Greco-Roman wrestlers won four medals at the U-23 European Championship in Poland.

The wrestlers enriched the country's medal haul with one gold, one silver, and two bronze medals.