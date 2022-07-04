Today In History: Azerbaijan celebrates Sports Journalist Day

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Nelson Mandela once said: "Sport has the power to change the world. It has the power to inspire. It has the power to unite people in a way that little else does. It speaks to youth in a language they understand".

Probably these words are the best to describe how sport shapes and changes society.

For decades, sports journalists have played a major role in promoting sporting values and in bringing together people from all over the world.

World Sports Journalist Day is observed globally on July 2 to recognize the outstanding contribution of the journalists who focus on promoting sports and a healthy lifestyle, Azernews reports.

This day has been celebrated every year since 1995 at the initiative of the Association of International Sports Press (AIPS).

The date was decided to honor the AIPS's 70th anniversary.

Founded in 1924, AIPS advocates for sports media rights and mediates the relations between international media and athletes, hosts meetings and seminars for new sports journalists and supports common interests among sports journalists of all nations.

The Azerbaijani Sports Journalists Federation is a member of the Association of International Sports Press which includes 130 countries.

The Azerbaijan Sports Journalists Federation (AIJF) aims to develop a network of journalists throughout the country.

The federation also focuses on enhancing partnerships with national and international sporting organizations.

A joint meeting of the founding members and the federation's board of directors has been recently held in Baku.

The meeting timed to the World Sports Journalist Day discussed changing the name of the institution, election of AIJF president, etc.

As a result of the voting, it was decided to rename the organization to Public Union of Azerbaijani Sports Journalists and send the relevant documents to the Ministry of Justice.

At the same time, the number of board members has increased to eleven.

Azer Ismayil, an employee of ARB24 television, was elected the new president of the organization by the unanimous decision of the board of directors.