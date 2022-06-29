National gymnasts bring home stack of medals

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani gymnasts continue to enjoy long-lasting success at the international championships.

The national gymnasts showed their best at the Coimbra 2022 World Cup in Portugal and the 7th Budapest International Men's Artistic Gymnastics Cup, Azernews reports, citing the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation.

In Portugal, Azerbaijan was represented by Seljan Makhsudova, Mikhail Malkin, Tofig Aliyev, Adil Hajizada, and at the international tournament by Magsud Makhsudov, Huseyn Abbasov, Bilal Gurbanov, Alexey Karatashov and Huseyn Asadullayev.

Maksud Maksudov (trampolining) and Alexey Karatashov (tumbling) claimed gold medals at Coimbra 2022 while Bilal Gurbanov (tumbling) won a silver medal.

Mikhail Malkin won first place at the World Cup competitions (acrobatic track jump) while Tofig Aliyev settled for fifth place in the same discipline.

Seljan Makhsudova, who performed in the finals of the trampolining program, also took fifth place.

Azerbaijani gymnasts also brought home silver and bronze medals from Budapest.

The national team included Aydin Alizada, Rasul Ahmadzada and Anar Hasanov.

Aydin Alizada captured a silver medal in floor exercise and vault, and a bronze medal in the ring exercise program.

Founded in 1956, AGF comprises seven gymnastics disciplines recognized by the International Federation of Gymnastics (FIG).

The federation has experienced a revival since 2002. The renewed federation has brought gymnastics to a completely new level.

The high-level organization of the gymnastics events did not remain unnoticed.

The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) included the Azerbaijani Gymnastics Federation (AGF) in the list of the meritorious federations.

For many years, the AGF has been included in the FIG list of the Top 10 gymnastics federations.

From 2014 to 2019, the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation was included in the list of FIG's 10 strongest federations and for the last three years, it has led the list.