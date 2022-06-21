Shusha to host major chess tournament

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Shusha has become an important venue for major political, cultural, and sports events in Karabakh.

The city's historical and cultural riches have turned it into a prominent cultural center that hosted a number of large-scale events like Khari Bulbul International Music Festival, Vagif Poetry Days, Uzeyir Hajibayli International Music Festival, etc.

As for now, Shusha gets ready for an international chess tournament dedicated to the 190th anniversary of great Khurshidbanu Natavan, Azernews reports citing Azerbaijan Chess Federation.

A great literary figure, Khurshidbanu Natavan, the daughter of Mehdi Gulu-khan, the last ruler of the Karabakh khanate is considered one of the best lyrical poetesses of Azerbaijan.

The legendary poetess was a great example of intelligence, aristocracy, philanthropy, and classic poetry.

World-famous chess players are expected to take part in the Shusha tournament to be held on September 21-24. All members of the Azerbaijan national team will also join the competition.

Speaking about the upcoming event, President of the Azerbaijan Chess Federation and Vice-President of the International Chess Federation Mahir Mammadov noted that the chess tournament between male and female chess players will be in rapid and blitz format.

The international chess tournament is co-organized by the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the Azerbaijan Chess Federation (ACF).

Along with the Ministry of Youth and Sports, Shusha City State Reserve is involved in the organizational work.