National taekwondo team shines in Croatia

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani taekwondo fighters have claimed fourteen medals at the Croatia Open tournament, Azernews reports, citing Azertac.

The taekwondo team enriched the country's medal haul with seven gold, three silver, and four bronze medals.

Zahra Isayeva (29 kg), Gulu Zamanli (33 kg), Mehdi Budagli (33 kg), Ilyas Hatamli (37 kg), Vugar Aslanov (45 kg), Tamerlan Yagubov (49 kg) and Vasif Salimov (53 kg) secured gold medals.

The silver medals came from Safar Behbudzade (33 kg), Abdulsubhan Dadashli (57 kg), and Rahil Umudov (61 kg).

Meanwhile, junior taekwondo fighters Shams Alizade (47 kg), Yunis Huseynov (61 kg), Eljan Alizade (65 kg), and Nihad Hasanov (+65 kg) grabbed bronze medals in Croatia.

Notably, the taekwondo fighters participated in the competition under the leadership of Vice-President of the Azerbaijan Taekwondo Federation Niyamaddin Pashayev.