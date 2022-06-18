Azerbaijan Fencing Federation represented at int'l congress [PHOTO]

By Laman Ismayilova

President of the Azerbaijani Fencing Federation Balakishi Gasimov and Secretary-General Vasif Mammadov have attended a congress of the European Fencing Confederation in Turkiye.

The European Fencing Championship will be held in Antalya on June 19-22, Azernews reports citing Azertac.

The championship is an annual top-level European fencing competition organized by the European Fencing Confederation.

The first competition, entitled "European Fencing Championships" was held in Paris in 1921.

At the continental championship, the athletes will take part in both individual and team competitions in fencing sable and sword.

Notably, the Azerbaijani Fencing Federation was established on April 28, 1992. The AFF became a member of the International Fencing Federation in May 1992.

The AFF held an extraordinary report-election conference on September 20, 2017.

Mikayil Jabbarov was elected as AFF President according to the results of the voting.

Balakishi Gasimov was elected as president of Azerbaijan Fencing Federation in a general assembly held in the Ministry of Youth and Sports on November 20, 2021.