FIA, Azerbaijan Automobile Federation discuss partnership

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

President of the Azerbaijani Automobile Federation (AAF) Anar Alakbarov met with President of the International Automobile Federation, former rally racer Mohammed Ben Sulayem, who visited Azerbaijan within the 2020 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Azernews reports.

During the meeting, the sides discussed the partnership between the federation and numerous joint projects implemented as part of the cooperation.

The sides also provided insight into the work done and the projects implemented in order to develop automobile sport in Azerbaijan and AAF's projects on traffic safety and automobile tourism.

Furthermore, the FIA president visited the Baku city track to familiarize himself with the organization of the Formula-1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

The Azerbaijani Automobile Federation is a full-fledged member of the International Automobile Federation that fully supports AAF's activities.

Over the past years, the Azerbaijani Automobile Federation (AAF) has successfully implemented a number of projects and held a classic car rally this May.

The federation invited owners of pre-1982 classic cars and car enthusiasts to participate in the rally which was met with great enthusiasm by visitors.

In 2019, the Azerbaijani Automobile Federation (AAF) hosted classic cars parade that also featured a competition of classic costumes.

In 2021, a spectacular classic car parade was held in Baku on the occasion of Azerbaijan’s Victory Day, celebrated on November 8.

The fleet of classic cars aroused great interest among Baku residents and the guests of the city.

The event was co-organized by Vintage Garage and Classic Car Club with the support of the Azerbaijan Automobile Federation.

In addition to organizing various automobile competitions, the AAF also develops professional sportsmen and supports their participation in international contests.