Azerbaijani mini-football team wins European Championship for first time in history

By Azernews

By Vugar Khalilov

The Azerbaijani mini-football team has won the European Championship for the first time in its history, Azernews reports.

The Azerbaijani team won the European championship with a 1:0 victory over the Romanian team in the final match at Kosice, Slovakia on June 11.

In the 25th minute, Seymur Mammadov scored the game's lone goal.

Earlier, Azerbaijan defeated Kazakhstan 3: 2 in the semifinal of the European Championship. The bronze medals were won by the Bulgarian team, which defeated the Kazakh team with a score of 4: 1.

Then, the champion Azerbaijani national team, members of other medal-winning teams, and notable players were awarded. Davud Karimi, the Azerbaijani team's goalie, was awarded the best goalkeeper in Europe in mini-football, while Bakhtiyar Sultanov was named the continental championship's top player.

It should be noted that Anar Mammadov, Tanriverdi Maharramli, Tural Narimanov, Vitaly Borisov, Seymur Mammadov, Asif Zeynalov, Elvin Alizade, Samir Hamzayev, Vusal Isayev, Taleh Babayev, Mirmehdi Rzayev, Ramil Hasanzade, Orkhan Aliyev, Ilkin Hajiyev, Tamraz Amirjanov, Ravan Karimov, Bakhtiyar Soltanov, Mehdi Rasulov, Davud Karimi and Elmar Gasimov were among the members of the Azerbaijani team that won the title of European champion.

The Azerbaijani national team started the competition in Group B at the European Championship, where 24 teams competed.

Despite losing to Romania (0: 2) in the group round, the Azerbaijani team advanced to the quarterfinals, beating Spain (5: 1) and Albania (1: 0).

The Azerbaijani national team advanced to the semifinals, defeating Israel 3-0 in the quarterfinals and host Slovakia in the quarterfinals with a minimum score. The Azerbaijani footballers, who won a decisive victory over the national team of Kazakhstan (3: 2) in the semifinals, got the right to play in the final.