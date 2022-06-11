Azerbaijan's Baku to hold F-1 qualifying races

By Trend

The Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2022 continues, Trend reports.

The third practice session will take place at 15:00-16:00 (GMT+4) on June 11. The qualifying races are scheduled to be held at 18:00-19:00 (GMT+4).

The six kilometer-long Baku track has three high-speed sections, 20 turns, and top speed of 360 kilometers per hour. As many as 10 teams are competing in the races.

The first Formula One Grand Prix held in Azerbaijan was the 2016 European Grand Prix, which took place at the Baku City Circuit.

A year later, in 2017, the same venue hosted the first Azerbaijan Grand Prix. The race was one of five races to be held on a street circuit during the 2017 Formula One season, along with the Singapore, Monaco, Australian and Canadian Grands Prix. The first Azerbaijan Grand Prix winner was Daniel Ricciardo of Red Bull.