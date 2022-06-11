Azerbaijan's minister, president of Zira Football Club hold meeting with members of national futsal team

By Trend

The Azerbaijani team beat the Slovakian team in the quarter-final of the European Minifootball Championship and reached the semifinals in Slovakia's Košice, Trend reports.

On June 10, Minister of Youth and Sports of Azerbaijan Farid Gayibov and Honorary President of the Zira Football Club Orkhan Mammadov held a video meeting with members of the national team, congratulating them on their victory and wishing them success in the semifinals.

The head coach of the futsal team Elshad Guliyev expressed gratitude on behalf of the team.

The semi-final match started at 20:30 (GMT+4) June 10 at the Steel Aréna stadium in Košice.