Second training session of F1 drivers kicks off within Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2022

By Trend

The second training session of F1 drivers has started within the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2022, Trend reports.

The session will last until 19:00 (GMT+4), while the first training session took place at 15:00-16:00 (GMT+4) on June 10.

The 6 km long Baku track has three high-speed sections, 20 turns, and top speed of 360 kilometers per hour. As many as 10 teams will compete in the race.

The total number of seats in nine tribunes is 16,700.

Furthermore, Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix will last until June 12, 2022.