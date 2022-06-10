First crash registered in 2022 Azerbaijan Grand Prix

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

The first crash of the 2022 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix was registered on the first day of the trial drive, Azernews reports.

The Haas team racer Mick Schumacher lost control of the race car and crashed into a curb.

Notably, the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix is being ??held from June 10 to 12.

Around 10 racing teams are taking part in the 2022 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix

The length of the Baku track is six kilometers. It has three high-speed sections, 20 turns, and a top speed on it makes up 360 km/h.

The motto of the sixth Grand Prix is "F1 returns: to the track and to the stands!".

There are also certain changes in the timing of the races within the 2022 Azerbaijan Grand Prix. F1 racing will be held in Azerbaijan until 2024.